Actress and performer Poonam Pandey marked the beginning of 2026 with a large-scale live performance in Dubai, where she took the stage before an audience of over 30,000 people during the city's New Year's Eve celebrations. The event, hosted by the Dubai government, brought together residents, visitors, and a significant number of workers and labourers who were specially invited to participate in the festivities.

View this post on Instagram

This marked the second consecutive New Year's Eve performance by Poonam Pandey in Dubai, underscoring her growing presence on international stages. The celebration featured music, dance, and live performances, culminating in a high-energy countdown to welcome the New Year.

According to event organisers, the New Year's Eve programme aimed to create an inclusive celebration, ensuring that workers and labourers, who form a vital part of the city's workforce, could also be part of the festivities. The event saw participation from diverse communities, reflecting Dubai's multicultural population.