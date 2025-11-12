DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Pop star Sabrina Carpenter to lead Universal’s musical inspired by ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter to lead Universal’s musical inspired by ‘Alice in Wonderland’

The untitled project will be written and directed by filmmaker Lorene Scafaria

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:51 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sabrina Carpenter. Via Instagram/sabrinacarpenter
Advertisement

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline her first major studio film with a new musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”.

Advertisement

Universal Pictures has greenlit the untitled project, which will be written and directed by filmmaker Lorene Scafaria, known for “Hustlers” and “The Meddler”, reported Variety.

Advertisement

In addition to starring in the project, Carpenter will also produce alongside Marc Platt through his Universal-based banner Marc Platt Productions. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton will produce through Alloy Entertainment.

Advertisement

Carpenter previously appeared in Netflix films such as “Tall Girl” and “The Hate U Give” but has been focusing on her music career in recent years. Last week, she earned six Grammy nominations for her seventh studio album “Man’s Best Friend,” including nods for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Sources close to the development told Variety that Carpenter first brought the concept to Universal in 2024, and Scafaria joined the project as writer and director as it took shape.

Advertisement

Scafaria most recently directed HBO’s “I Love L.A.” and episodes of the Emmy-winning series “Succession”. Her 2019 hit “Hustlers”, starring Jennifer Lopez, grossed over USD 100 million at the North American box office.

Interestingly, Netflix had previously acquired a musical adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” from Carpenter’s At Last Productions in 2020, but the project did not move forward.

The 1865 novel has been a timeless source of inspiration for filmmakers, artists and musicians across generations.

The fantastical tale of a young girl’s journey through a surreal, dreamlike world populated by eccentric characters has seen multiple film and television adaptations — from Walt Disney’s beloved 1951 animated classic to Tim Burton’s 2010 live-action reimagination starring Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts