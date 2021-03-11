Post ‘The Kashmir Files’ success, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to begin ‘Humanity Tour’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Post the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, which raked in Rs 350 crores worldwide, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer-actor Pallavi Joshi are set to embark on ‘Humanity Tour’. The phenomenal response to the blockbuster has inspired the duo — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi — to start a ‘Humanity Tour’.

While Vivek and Pallavi had travelled to the USA last year to showcase ‘The Kashmir Files’ at special screenings before its release, the director-actor duo has consciously decided to travel across multiple locations abroad for a month and spread the culture of India through the ‘Humanity Tour’.

Scheduled from May 28 to June 26, in the ‘Humanity Tour’ they will travel to various prominent places across United Kingdom, Germany and Netherlands, including Nehru Centre London, Fitzwilliam College Cambridge University, Oxford University, Leicester University, Birmingham Community, Parliament Of UK, Babylon Theatre Berlin, Community Meet Berlin, Salzachlieder Frankfurt and Global Human Rights Defence – The Hague among other renowned places.

With the vision to give back to the society, the makers of the real-life-based movie have decided to call it ‘Humanity Tour’ as their agenda is to spread love and awareness about India’s rich culture and highlighting 5000 years of emotions and peace messages across the world through their inspiring speeches.

The ‘Humanity Tour’ will have a few impactful screenings, also including a visit to Jewish Museum.

Talking about the same, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says, “We did a very successful ‘right to justice’ tour in the US for a month and there came a demand from the people in Europe. So, we decided to take this humanity tour by traveling to some of the prestigious places like the British Parliament, Scottish Parliament, Human Rights Organisation, and the top universities of the world such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial. We also visited humanitarian organizations like the Jews and the holocaust in Germany. We thought that it is very important for the world to know that if any solution to terrorism and hate is possible, it is possible only through fundamental indict, principles and values. So, Pallavi and I are in for this Europe tour to spread the Indian message of humanity, and why India is going to play a major role in world peace”.

Shedding light on the ‘Humanitarian Tour’, Pallavi Joshi says, “When I decided to produce 'The Kashmir Files', the cause of humanitarianism was in my mind. Not only have we managed to bring the truth out but have also sent out a very strong message of humanity, peace and zero-tolerance for terrorism. I am extremely proud of the fact that this message has reached far and wide and hence institutions, and popular universities have invited us for a lecture series worldwide. This endorses peace and humanity for the entire world”.