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Home / Entertainment / Poster of AI horror film Jamlok unveiled

Poster of AI horror film Jamlok unveiled

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ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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AI horror film Jamlok is in the works.  AI filmmaking company Koyal AI and film production house Waveband Production have joined hands to create the project.  The first poster of the film was recently unveiled at the ‘Uncanny India' festival, held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The film is expected to be completed in three months. It will follow a hybrid approach, combining Generative AI technology alongside real performances by actors, read a press note.  ‘Uncanny India' marked the first Indian edition of Koyal's Uncanny Valley Fest. The festival brought together filmmakers, content creators, students and technology professionals, who created AI-powered films in a single day. Participants presented their work across three categories: advertising films, music videos and short films.

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The Uncanny Valley Fest has previously been held at Y Combinator in San Francisco, in Austin at SXSW and at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. At the Indian edition, nine films were selected across different categories and screened at the festival. (ANI)

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