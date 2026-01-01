DT
PT
Poster of 'Spirit' unveiled, features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri

'Spirit' will also feature veteran actor Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:30 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
After "Animal", Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with "Spirit", starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

The first look poster of the two actors was released on New Year and shows a battered, shirtless Prabhas who has bandages tied on his shoulder, back, and hands, and leading lady Triptii Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette.

"Let's welcome the new year with the first poster high on #Spirit,” production banner T-Series wrote on social media, alongside the poster.

"Kicking off the New Year with the first poster of #Spirit,” Dimri wrote.

"Spirit" will also feature veteran actor Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Vanga, best known for blockbusters “Arjun Reddy”, “Kabir Singh” and “Animal”, is also producing the project through his banner Bhadrakali Pictures.

"Spirit" was in news last year over reports of a falling out between Deepika Padukone and Vanga. The actor reportedly left the project due to differences over a fixed shift.

