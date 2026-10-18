DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Prabhas' Spirit gets new release date, to clash with Ramayana Part 2

Prabhas' Spirit gets new release date, to clash with Ramayana Part 2

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in December 2026, will now release worldwide on October 29, 2027, coinciding with Diwali.

The announcement was made by Vanga on Saturday, along with a promise to share a new poster featuring Prabhas. The filmmaker later shared the release date on X and gave fans a new look at the actor from the upcoming film.

Advertisement

Sharing the poster, Vanga wrote, “Check this out……..#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE.” The new release date has also set the stage for a possible box-office clash with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2, which is also planned for a Diwali 2027 release. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra, is expected to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Advertisement

While Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres during the Diwali period, its exact release date is yet to be officially announced. With both films expected to draw considerable audience interest, it remains to be seen whether their releases will coincide.

Spirit marks Vanga's first film after Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Released in 2023, the film earned more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Vanga's career.

Advertisement

Vanga announced his collaboration with Prabhas in 2021, and the shooting of Spirit began in November 2025. The film's release plans have changed several times, with its earlier dates including March 2027 and December 2026 before the latest announcement. (ANI)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts