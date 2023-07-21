Practise what you preach, says Balraj Syal

Many a time, actors advertise products they don’t even use or endorse. There have been discussions about this practice.

Talking about the same, actor Balraj Syal says, “I must say that sometimes actors despite endorsing certain products, they may not actually use them personally. However, it’s important to acknowledge that advertising is their profession, and they are paid for their work. Even on social media, you’ll come across various barter collaborations. Personally, I choose not to engage in such collaborations because I believe there’s no point in acquiring or endorsing products that I won’t use. While many of my friends may indulge in barter collaborations and then pass on the products to others, I prefer not to accept such deals.