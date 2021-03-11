Prakash Jha gets candid at Goafest 2022

Producer, director and screenwriter Prakash Jha talked about foraying into films and OTT, from documentaries, and lots more at Goafest 2022. He minced no words about his experiences in the entertainment industry. Prakash Jha spoke at a session titled ‘From Films to OTT’, which was hosted by MX Player. Jha spoke of how he realized very early in his career that acting was the most important part, and he should be able to communicate with the actors in their language. So, he started attending acting workshops by the best teachers in the world.

Talking about Indian actors, Jha said, “I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don’t know what acting is about. Till date, no actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences and more. And that’s the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on improving their art.” — TMS