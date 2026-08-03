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Home / Entertainment / Pranit More holds back tears at first show after Rs 370 biryani row

Pranit More holds back tears at first show after Rs 370 biryani row

The comedian took the stage weeks after the controversy and the audience gave him something he didn't expect

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:37 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Pranit More
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Comedian Pranit More performed his first live show after the Rs 370 biryani controversy at what was reportedly a Georgia event on June 14, and a clip from the night has since gone viral for a very different reason.

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Visibly emotional on stage, More admitted he had walked in uncertain whether the crowd would accept him. "When I came on stage, I wondered if these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened," he said.

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He also opened up about why the backlash hit differently. "I didn't start doing stand-up for money or fame. I got into it because it brought me joy and the point was always to bring joy to others. So, when that doesn't happen, it does hurt a bit," he added.

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More then recalled his mother's words that kept him going. "She told me you made a mistake and apologised, your behaviour will show it. Everyone makes mistakes," he said, fighting back tears.

He signed off by thanking the audience for the second chance. "I have done a lot of shows, but I will always remember this one," he said.

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The controversy stems from a crowd work clip where audience member Himanshu Jangra claimed spending Rs 370 on biryani entitled him to physical intimacy. More laughed along, triggering widespread outrage, an NCW summons, an FIR and Jangra losing his job.

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