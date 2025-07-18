DT
PT
Pratik Gandhi-starrer Saare Jahan Se Accha to release in August

Pratik Gandhi-starrer Saare Jahan Se Accha to release in August

ANI
Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A still from Saare Jahan Se Accha
Pratik Gandhi is all set to take on the role of an intelligence officer in the upcoming espionage series Saare Jahan Se Accha.

Set in the 1970s, the show follows a tense mission where timing, secrecy and national duty come together in a high-stakes operation. Gandhi stars as the meticulous and resilient intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar in this fictional drama, which offers a gripping, mission-based storyline.

Speaking about his role, Gandhi said, “With Saare Jahan Se Accha, we’ve built a world that’s urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension. Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on. I can’t wait for the audience to step into this world of espionage with us!”

The series also features Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 13.

