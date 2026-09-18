Preet Sanghreri to launch new single Kithe Ne Sarkaran as film Roohdariyan nears release

Punjabi lyricist and screenwriter Preet Sanghreri, whose real name is Chamkaur Singh Ghuman, is determined to step into singing after two decades as a lyricist, with a new single set for next month, even as his second film as a writer, Roohdariyan, nears release.

Sanghreri is a lyricist, film writer and a singer. His breakthrough came with Ravinder Grewal and Shipra Goyal’s hit Lovely V/s PU, and he has since written for singers including Manmohan Waris, Roshan Prince, Kamal Heer, Nachattar Gill and Deep Dhillon.

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His upcoming single, titled Kithe Ne Sarkaran, features singer Jasmeen Akhtar, with the video going on floor next week and an October release planned.

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Talking about his film’s lead actor Gurshabad "He is a singer and actor. He has done a lot of films such as Chal Mera Putt, but Roohdariyan is his first film as lead actor."

Sanghreri said the film is expected to release in two to three months.

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His previous writing credit is Rose Rosy Te Gulab, a 2024 romantic drama directed by Manvir Brar and starring Gurnam Bhullar, Maahi Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha and Pranjal Dahiya. "I wrote the story, screenplay and dialogue," he said. "I started writing in 1998. My first song released in 2009. In 2016, I had the idea to write a film. I struggled for seven years," before it finally released.

"My six books have also been released, which are poetry," he said, adding that the first, Mere Haani, came out in 2008. One poem from that book was later recorded as a song by veteran singer Sheera Jasvir.

Later talking about the kind of stories he wants to write he said, "I want to write a story about a girl. I don't want to have a hero in it, because for a girl, there is more difficulty than for boys.

For now, though, singing is where he wants to put his energy. "I want to do my own songs as a singer," he said, adding that he wants to dedicate his time to it going forward.