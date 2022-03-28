Preity Zinta’s twins enjoy their first IPL match; proud mommy thanks Punjab Kings for memorable experience: Pics inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept everyone on the edge of their seats. While RCB’s 200-run total in 20 overs made everyone think it was a sure shot win for them, PBKS clearly took the viewers by surprise. Odean Smith changed the game and brought victory for PKBS and how.

Celebrating the win, co-owner of Punjab Kings and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta thanked her team in a rather special manner. She shared a new picture of her twins watching her IPL team Punjab Kings play against RCB. The match, she says, was memorable not alone for her but also for her babies.

In the photo, we can see babies Jai and Gia resting on what looks like a bed, there’s a television screen in front of them and a crucial moment from the match is captured on the screen.

Check out the photo:

Appreciating her team for the fantastic game, she thanked the team for making Jai and Gia’s first IPL game ‘memorable’. In the caption she wrote, “New team, new captain and new fans. Thank you Punjab Kings for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai and Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling.”

It was in November 2021 that Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia in through surrogacy.

#IPL #preity zinta #punjab kings