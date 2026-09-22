"Prem Keetanu": Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana lock horns over love

The trailer of Prem Keetanu arrives as an unabashedly commercial yet relatable entertainer, packed with naughty banter, college humour, friendship, romance, heartbreak and, of course, two boys finding themselves fighting over the same girl. Colourful, loud, funny and unapologetically romantic, the trailer brings back the kind of big-screen entertainer that wears its heart on its sleeve and celebrates the beautifully chaotic years of college life.

At the centre of this madness is Veer Pahariya, who looks completely in his element as a hopelessly-in-love, adorably lost boy. His character is all heart, stumbling through friendship, attraction, jealousy and heartbreak with an earnestness that makes his romantic journey instantly endearing. Aparshakti Khurana, meanwhile, brings a completely different energy to the equation, turning up the swagger as the dapper man who can walk into a room and command attention. When their worlds collide and both find themselves drawn to the same girl, the result is equal parts romance, rivalry and comic mayhem.

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Right in the middle of this tug-of-war is Aafiya Sayed, whose character becomes the centre of two very different kinds of affection. Her presence adds another layer to the youthful chaos as the two boys navigate the confusion, excitement and madness of falling in love. Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay add to the ensemble, bringing more humour and personality to a world filled with friendship, banter and wonderfully chaotic situations.

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One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is its music. With catchy songs woven through moments of romance, friendship and heartbreak, Prem Keetanu carries an unmistakable old-school Hindi-film flavour. The vibrant visuals, colourful world and larger-than-life energy further amplify the film’s full-on Bollywood masala appeal.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu looks like a celebration of friendship, first love, heartbreak and the madness that comes with growing up. From the infectious energy of the gang to the confusion of first love and the comic rivalry between two boys, the trailer promises a thoroughly entertaining big-screen experience.

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With its music already setting the tone, Prem Keetanu now brings together love, laughter, friendship, chaos and plenty of masala in its trailer, offering audiences a colourful coming-of-age entertainer that celebrates the innocence and madness of falling in love.

Co-presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu releases worldwide in cinemas on October 2, 2026.