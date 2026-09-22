DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / "Prem Keetanu": Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana lock horns over love

"Prem Keetanu": Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana lock horns over love

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:36 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The trailer of Prem Keetanu arrives as an unabashedly commercial yet relatable entertainer, packed with naughty banter, college humour, friendship, romance, heartbreak and, of course, two boys finding themselves fighting over the same girl. Colourful, loud, funny and unapologetically romantic, the trailer brings back the kind of big-screen entertainer that wears its heart on its sleeve and celebrates the beautifully chaotic years of college life.

At the centre of this madness is Veer Pahariya, who looks completely in his element as a hopelessly-in-love, adorably lost boy. His character is all heart, stumbling through friendship, attraction, jealousy and heartbreak with an earnestness that makes his romantic journey instantly endearing. Aparshakti Khurana, meanwhile, brings a completely different energy to the equation, turning up the swagger as the dapper man who can walk into a room and command attention. When their worlds collide and both find themselves drawn to the same girl, the result is equal parts romance, rivalry and comic mayhem.

Advertisement

Right in the middle of this tug-of-war is Aafiya Sayed, whose character becomes the centre of two very different kinds of affection. Her presence adds another layer to the youthful chaos as the two boys navigate the confusion, excitement and madness of falling in love. Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay add to the ensemble, bringing more humour and personality to a world filled with friendship, banter and wonderfully chaotic situations.

Advertisement

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is its music. With catchy songs woven through moments of romance, friendship and heartbreak, Prem Keetanu carries an unmistakable old-school Hindi-film flavour. The vibrant visuals, colourful world and larger-than-life energy further amplify the film’s full-on Bollywood masala appeal.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu looks like a celebration of friendship, first love, heartbreak and the madness that comes with growing up. From the infectious energy of the gang to the confusion of first love and the comic rivalry between two boys, the trailer promises a thoroughly entertaining big-screen experience.

Advertisement

With its music already setting the tone, Prem Keetanu now brings together love, laughter, friendship, chaos and plenty of masala in its trailer, offering audiences a colourful coming-of-age entertainer that celebrates the innocence and madness of falling in love.

Co-presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu releases worldwide in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts