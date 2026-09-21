Prem’s back: Sharvari calls Royal Opera House the perfect start for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' promotions

Sharing a glimpse from the music launch on Instagram, Sharvari reflected on the significance of the venue and the occasion. “Royal Opera House, where generations came together with their families to watch stories, songs and films come alive. What a beautiful place to begin promotions for a Sooraj Barjatya film - Yeh Prem Mol Liya!” she wrote.

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The occasion was all the more special for Sharvari as Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks her first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya and Ayushmann Khurrana. With the film rooted in emotion, family and music, the historic venue made for a fitting setting to unveil its music - a moment Sharvari described as one she would “hold close to her heart.”

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is slated to release on November 27, 2026.