Presenting the heroes of Border 2 in one frame

The makers of Border 2, T-Series and JP Films have unveiled one striking visual of all the four heroes of the film together, presenting the powerful team of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The visual captures the distinct grit each actor brings to the frontline — Sunny Deol in his iconic, battle-hardened avatar, Varun Dhawan with intense and unwavering determination on duty, Diljit Dosanjh radiating raw resilience in heart of conflict, and Ahan Shetty showcasing bold, youthful courage. Merging the individual reveals, the unveiled look stands as a strong testament to the brotherhood, sacrifice, and emotion at the heart of Border 2.

Adding to the rising anticipation, the makers have announced that the teaser will be launched on December 16 at 1:30 pm, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, a day that honours India’s historic victory in the 1971 war and pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the nation’s soldiers.