Preserving The Kapoor family table

The New Year has just begun, and a host of exciting shows and films are lined up to entertain audiences. And if you’re a foodie who also enjoys a dose of Bollywood gossip, Dining with The Kapoors on Netflix is a must-watch.

Advertisement

Created by Armaan Jain, who also serves as producer, and directed by Smriti Mundhra, Dining With The Kapoors offers a sneak peek into the legendary Kapoor family gatherings, centred around their iconic, lavish lunches. Through this special project, Armaan also takes audiences back to the time when the legendary Raj Kapoor hosted grand parties at his Chembur home, where his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, delighted guests with her unforgettable recipes. Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is the youngest daughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Advertisement

In an interview, Armaan opened up about what made him foray into the food business. “Initially, you think it’s all glamour and glitz, and it’s easy, and you can just jump into this whole space of cinema and acting. I gave myself a fair shot at acting at that point. I gave eight or 10 years to the craft. And it didn’t work out for me. I worked in a production house, did four or five films, got to learn so much there. And today, I am able to put that knowledge into practice,” Armaan said.

Advertisement

“Yes, acting didn’t work out. But food is something that is such a big part of most Punjabi households, and especially the Kapoors,” he shared. “And I saw that first hand, I didn’t get to meet my grandfather, Raj Kapoor. But with my grandmom, my fond memories are just food and get-togethers. And I think that that legacy transcended to my mom’s home and then ours. I always felt like preserving a certain part of that legacy, which no one’s really seen before,” he added.

Recalling the influence of his grandmom on his life, Armaan said, “When I think of my grandmom, how she fed me rice, ghee and dal, it’s just so special. I want to feed that feeling to the whole world.”