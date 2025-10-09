Pretty in pink — take a cue from these Bollywood divas to ace the festive look

Festivals are all about vibrant hues, joyful celebrations, and stunning outfits! Among all colours, pink, with its endless shades, continues to reign as a timeless favourite for its grace and festive appeal. From delicate blush tones to bold fuchsia, our Bollywood divas perfectly showcase how to flaunt this beautiful colour with flair this festive season. Here’s a look…

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looks absolutely stunning in a bright pink or Rani colour shade. The rich fabric drapes beautifully, showcasing a sophisticated elegance. With her hair pulled back and striking earrings, she embodies grace and traditional charm, making this a perfect look for an evening event.

Tanya Maniktala

Tanya Maniktala embraces a playful and traditional look in a bright pink bandhani print ensemble. The simple yet striking pattern, combined with her braided hair adorned with flowers, gives a fresh and youthful vibe. This comfortable yet stylish outfit is perfect for casual festive get-togethers.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra radiates glamour in a deep pink lehenga choli. The choli features intricate embellishments and a flattering V-neckline, while the lehenga boasts rich embroidery and a beautiful flare. Her flowing dupatta and elegant styling make this a perfect choice for grand celebrations and dancing the night away.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher makes a strong fashion statement in a bold, bright pink pantsuit. The unique knotted detail on the blazer adds an avant-garde touch, while her metallic heels complete the sophisticated and edgy look. This ensemble is perfect for those who want to stand out with a modern, powerful, and vibrant style during the festivities.