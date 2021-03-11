Pride Month kick-starts with LGBTQ+ film festival 'Kashish 2022'

A festival dedicated to LGBTQ+ films is being held in Mumbai from June 1-5. During the five-day festival called ‘Kashish 2022’, 184 films from 53 countries will be screened. Out of these, 30 films are from India, making it the highest from any country represented at the festival. Headlining the dazzling array of Indian films is Badhaai Do, directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni, and Sheer Qorma, directed by Faraz Ansari.

Badhaai Do director Harshavardhan Kulkarni says, “We are humbled by the opportunity to present this film in front of this wonderful audience in the ‘month of pride’. We hope that our film can be viewed as a small contribution towards building a more inclusive world, one where laughter and tears happily coexist.”

Faraz Ansari, director of Sheer Qorma, adds, “From being one of the members of the audience at Kashish, to being the director of the Centerpiece Film with Sheer Qorma, this is going to be so special for me. There is no greater joy than watching it on the big screen with a packed house. Having filmed in Mumbai and to finally screen it at Liberty cinema, where I grew up watching films, I am so looking forward to it.” — TMS