Prime Video announces fourth and final season of 'Four More Shots Please!'   

Prime Video announces fourth and final season of ‘Four More Shots Please!'   

The quartet of actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo are returning for the new season in which their characters are going to discover that they can be their own Number 1
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
A still from the season finale of 'Four More Shots Please!'. Instagram/primevideoin
Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced the fourth and final of its International Emmy-nominated series "Four More Shots Please!".

The quartet of actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo are returning for the fourth chapter, which will premiere soon on Prime Video, a press release said.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season promises a "joyful celebration of identity, independence and unbreakable friendship".

“This time, Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang are going to discover that they can be their own number ones because joy is not a privilege, it's a way of life,” Prime Video said in a statement.

According to the makers, the finale will also introduce new cast members and feature the show's signature “girls’ trips,” adding fresh chemistry and chaos to the mix.

The show also features Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman.

Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the final season is directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani.

"Four More Shots Please!" is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

