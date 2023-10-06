Prime Video announces premiere date and cast for new dating competition series, Twin Love

Prime Video announced the premiere date and cast of the new unscripted series, Twin Love. From ITV Entertainment, the new dating competition will be hosted by TV personalities Brie and Nikki Garcia, and will premiere on Prime Video on November 17. Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses, creating identical casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue identical partners? Or, will their choices be dramatically different?
