Prime Video releases trailer of the second season of Harlem

Prime Video has released the official trailer of the second season of Harlem. The second season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3.

Season 2 is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television in association with Paper Kite Productions. Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) is the writer.

In Season 2, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future, Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.