Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary expecting first child

Mumbai, June 26

Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ fame are set to welcome their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, shared the news on Instagram.

‘I don’t know how to express my feelings right now because I am very happy and at the same time, I am nervous and thankful to God and am super excited for my parents. Because Privika baby is going to come very soon,’ wrote Narula, also known for reality shows such as ‘MTV Roadies 12’ and ‘MTV Splitsvilla 8’, in a lengthy post.

In the announcement, Narula, 33, and Chaudhary, 40, shared a picture of a red car and its toy replica next to it.

He also thanked his wife for giving him the 'best gift of my life'.

Chaudhary has made appearances in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Summer 2007’ and ‘Toh Baat Pakki!’. She appeared with Narula in ‘Bigg Boss 9’ and then in ‘Nach Baliye 9’.

