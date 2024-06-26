Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary expecting first child

Mumbai, June 26
Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary of ‘Bigg Boss 9’ fame are set to welcome their first child.
View this post on Instagram
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, shared the news on Instagram.
‘I don’t know how to express my feelings right now because I am very happy and at the same time, I am nervous and thankful to God and am super excited for my parents. Because Privika baby is going to come very soon,’ wrote Narula, also known for reality shows such as ‘MTV Roadies 12’ and ‘MTV Splitsvilla 8’, in a lengthy post.
In the announcement, Narula, 33, and Chaudhary, 40, shared a picture of a red car and its toy replica next to it.
He also thanked his wife for giving him the 'best gift of my life'.
Chaudhary has made appearances in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Summer 2007’ and ‘Toh Baat Pakki!’. She appeared with Narula in ‘Bigg Boss 9’ and then in ‘Nach Baliye 9’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in excise ‘scam’ after getting permission from Delhi court
The application is moved by the central probe agency after t...
Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allows withdrawa...
NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker
Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...
Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one
The first one to be slammed by Birla was Harsimrat Kaur Bada...
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...