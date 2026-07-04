Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary spark split talk after Instagram unfollow

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are back in the news cycle after fans noticed the two no longer follow each other on Instagram. The discovery spread quickly across fan pages and comment sections, reviving questions about the health of their marriage. Neither Prince nor Yuvika has issued any statement addressing the change.

Advertisement

What has kept the rumour mill from running unchecked, though, is the rest of their digital footprint. Prince's Instagram bio still reads "Prince Yuvika Narula," and old photos and videos featuring the couple remain untouched on both profiles, with nothing archived or deleted.

Advertisement

The two first crossed paths on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their on-screen camaraderie evolved into a relationship once the show ended. Fans soon began calling them "Privika," and the couple married on October 12, 2018, in a wedding attended by family and several industry names.

Advertisement

Their daughter Ikleen was born in October 2024 via IVF. The couple kept her out of public view initially, choosing to reveal her face only in November 2025.

This is not the first time chatter has followed the couple. After Ikleen's birth, Prince used a YouTube vlog to say he had not been informed in time about the delivery, directing criticism at Yuvika and her family. Yuvika responded in a separate vlog, saying she preferred to keep relationship matters private. Prince followed that with a cryptic Instagram Stories post that did not name her but appeared to dispute her account.

Advertisement

With both stars staying silent this time as well, fans are left waiting to see whether the unfollow amounts to anything more than a passing social media moment.