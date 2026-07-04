DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary spark split talk after Instagram unfollow

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary spark split talk after Instagram unfollow

Television's favourite couple finds itself amid fresh breakup buzz, but old digital traces suggest the story may not be so simple

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:07 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prince Narula
Advertisement

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are back in the news cycle after fans noticed the two no longer follow each other on Instagram. The discovery spread quickly across fan pages and comment sections, reviving questions about the health of their marriage. Neither Prince nor Yuvika has issued any statement addressing the change.

Advertisement

What has kept the rumour mill from running unchecked, though, is the rest of their digital footprint. Prince's Instagram bio still reads "Prince Yuvika Narula," and old photos and videos featuring the couple remain untouched on both profiles, with nothing archived or deleted.

Advertisement

The two first crossed paths on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their on-screen camaraderie evolved into a relationship once the show ended. Fans soon began calling them "Privika," and the couple married on October 12, 2018, in a wedding attended by family and several industry names.

Advertisement

Their daughter Ikleen was born in October 2024 via IVF. The couple kept her out of public view initially, choosing to reveal her face only in November 2025.

This is not the first time chatter has followed the couple. After Ikleen's birth, Prince used a YouTube vlog to say he had not been informed in time about the delivery, directing criticism at Yuvika and her family. Yuvika responded in a separate vlog, saying she preferred to keep relationship matters private. Prince followed that with a cryptic Instagram Stories post that did not name her but appeared to dispute her account.

Advertisement

With both stars staying silent this time as well, fans are left waiting to see whether the unfollow amounts to anything more than a passing social media moment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts