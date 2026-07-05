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Home / Entertainment / Prithvi Shaw's fiancee Akriti Agarwal's cryptic post sparks breakup buzz: Here's what's happening

Prithvi Shaw's fiancee Akriti Agarwal's cryptic post sparks breakup buzz: Here's what's happening

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:49 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal
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Speculation about a rift between Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancee Akriti Agarwal has picked up pace after she allegedly shared a cryptic post on Instagram, though the actress and social media influencer has notably not taken the step fans expected her to take amid the rumours.

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Agarwal's post read, "I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead…," and has now been allegedly deleted by her. She added, "Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him." Neither post named Shaw or any other individual, but the timing led followers to connect the posts to him, given the couple's public relationship.

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Despite the online chatter suggesting trouble in the relationship, Agarwal has neither unfollowed Shaw on Instagram nor removed any of the pictures marking their engagement from her social media accounts. This has left the speculation without any concrete digital evidence to support claims of a split, even as the posts themselves continue to circulate widely.

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Shaw and Agarwal got engaged in March this year, following a long relationship. Agarwal has been spotted alongside the India batter on multiple occasions in the past, and the two have not issued any public statement addressing the rumours directly.

The buzz around Shaw's personal life comes at a time when he is also being watched closely for his on-field form, with fans and followers keeping tabs on both fronts as speculation continues to build without confirmation from either party involved.

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