&PrivéHD brings the Antonio Banderas and Johnny Depp-starrer Once Upon a Time in Mexico

A good thriller film starring iconic actors is just the perfect plan for a Friday evening. &PrivéHD is set to stream Once Upon a Time in Mexico. The film will run on the channel today at 9 pm.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico is a crime thriller starring Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Johnny Depp.

The film is the third installment of the Mariachi/Desperado trilogy. The saga continues as El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) makes his way across a rugged landscape on the blood trail of Barrillo (Willem Dafoe), a cartel kingpin with one last score to settle. On the other hand, Barillo is planning a coup d’etat against the president of Mexico. Enlisted by Sands (Johnny Depp), a corrupt CIA agent, El Mariachi demands retribution.