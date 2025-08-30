Priya Bapat reinvents the cop archetype in 'Andhera'

In Andhera, you play a tough, no-nonsense cop. What was one personal fear you had to overcome to make the character believable?

To make Kalpana feel truly fearless and strong, she was shown as a swimmer — someone who uses swimming as part of her daily routine, for fitness and also stress buster. Raghav sir had a very specific vision for how he wanted to capture that swimming shot. We also had several underwater fight sequences, which was completely new territory for me. I had never done scuba diving before and had no idea how to breathe or hold my breath underwater. So I underwent extensive scuba and underwater training, and I took three months of swimming lessons — all for that one shot. But I think it really made me stronger, both physically and mentally.

You’ve played both vulnerable women and now a powerful, authoritative figure in Andhera. Which space feels more natural to you?

I think both do. I’ve portrayed vulnerability, and now with Kalpana Kadam — a fearless, determined, and honest cop — I’ve explored strength and authority. Each character brings its own challenges and rewards. I enjoy finding the truth in both.

What’s one behind-the-scenes moment from Andhera that sums up your experience on set?

Honestly, everything I got to do as Kalpana — the action sequences, the gun training, the underwater fight — made a lasting impact on me. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow, not just as an actor but as a person. Now, if there’s ever a chase or an action scene, I know I’m ready for it.

From socially grounded Marathi dramas to the gritty world of Andhera, how do you choose your projects?

In Hindi, it usually works differently. I don’t always get to pick scripts upfront — casting directors and filmmakers approach me with a synopsis. I’m still at a stage where I have to audition, and I get to read the full script only once I’m on board. So in a way, the projects choose me.

Many actors talk about “living” their roles.

Do you too?

Between “action” and “cut,” I try to be fully present in that moment. In those few seconds, I forget who I am and truly become the person I’m portraying. That’s the magic of it.