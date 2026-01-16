DT
Priya Kapur seeks divorce records of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur in inheritance dispute

Priya Kapur seeks divorce records of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur in inheritance dispute

The court would decide whether the confidential divorce documents can be shared with a third party

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:45 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Priya Kapur, the former wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has moved the Supreme Court seeking certified copies of documents related to the 2016 divorce proceedings between actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday before a bench headed by Justice AS Chandurkar.

Priya Kapur has sought access to the confidential divorce records to ascertain the financial settlement and child custody arrangements agreed upon between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor.

The documents, including the consent terms, were part of an in-camera hearing conducted in 2016 and were accessible only to the former couple.

The divorce was finalised amicably through mutual consent, with custody of the two children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, granted to Karisma Kapoor, while Sunjay Kapur was given visitation rights.

The application was filed in late November, just days before the Delhi High Court reserved its order on an injunction related to the dispute. The issue has gained significance following Sunjay Kapur’s death in July last year, after which an inheritance dispute has arisen.

Sources indicate that Karisma Kapoor’s children have now approached the Supreme Court seeking criminal action against Priya Kapur. They have also raised concerns over alleged inconsistencies in the digital trail of a will presented by Priya Kapur before the Delhi High Court.

The court would decide whether the confidential divorce documents can be shared with a third party.

