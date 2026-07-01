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Home / Entertainment / Priyadarshan to reunite with Akshay Kumar for comedy thriller after Hera Pheri 3 exit

Priyadarshan to reunite with Akshay Kumar for comedy thriller after Hera Pheri 3 exit

Director confirms fresh project backed by Tips, expected to go on floors by December

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:37 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Months after stepping away from Hera Pheri 3, filmmaker Priyadarshan is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for a new comedy thriller, marking their ninth film together.

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Priyadarshan's departure from Hera Pheri 3 was confirmed earlier by producer Firoz Nadiadwala, a development the director himself later verified. His next project will instead be an original comedy thriller with Akshay Kumar in the lead, with shooting likely to begin toward the close of the year.

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Confirming the development directly, Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "My next film is with Akshay Kumar and Tips."

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Priyadarshan has penned the story himself, describing it as a blend of humour and suspense. He is said to be developing the screenplay with Rohan Shankar, who previously worked with him on Bhoot Bangla. Both the director and actor are reportedly drawn to the project as it marks their first attempt at this particular genre combination, despite having explored comedy and thrillers separately in the past.

Priyadarshan's schedule had earlier included a dramedy with Pankaj Tripathi and a separate film with Mohanlal for the latter half of the year, but both have now been deferred to 2027, clearing the runway for the Akshay Kumar venture.

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The upcoming film will extend one of Bollywood's most enduring director-actor pairings, which has previously delivered titles including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meeth and Bhoot Bangla. The duo's collaboration streak also continues with Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which is scheduled to release in September.

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