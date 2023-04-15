Priyamvada Kant, seen in Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela, has gained a lot of praise for her role as Chaman Bahar. She plays a raucous goon, who wreaks havoc in Kanha and Sayuri’s lives.
About her role, Priyamvada said, “Playing Chaman Bahar has been one of my favourites because she is not your typical villain. I receive many letters from fans saying that they love the character. The role is enjoyable yet difficult because it involves a complicated character with a range of emotions.”
In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to see Chaman Bahar’s growing affection for Kanha, which will lead to their marriage. But is it a plan by Kanha to trick Chaman Bahar or will he get married to her?
