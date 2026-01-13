DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Nick-Priyanka serve couple goals at Golden Globes

Nick-Priyanka serve couple goals at Golden Globes

Agencies
Updated At : 05:30 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California.
Couple goals      

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads as they arrived together at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards. For the big night, Priyanka opted for a navy blue tiered gown, pairing it with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, chose a simple, sharp black suit, keeping his look classic. Priyanka Chopra presented Best Actor award to Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

Picture perfect

Selena Gomez made a stylish appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes along with her husband, Benny Blanco. The actor-singer walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night as Selena celebrated her fifth Golden Globe nomination. For the special event, Gomez chose a custom black velvet gown featuring pink feathers and organza and silk chiffon flowers draped over her shoulders. She stayed with her favourite black-and-white colour theme for the night. Benny Blanco matched her style in a black suit as the couple posed for photographers together.

