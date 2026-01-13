Couple goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads as they arrived together at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards. For the big night, Priyanka opted for a navy blue tiered gown, pairing it with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, chose a simple, sharp black suit, keeping his look classic. Priyanka Chopra presented Best Actor award to Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

Picture perfect

Selena Gomez made a stylish appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes along with her husband, Benny Blanco. The actor-singer walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night as Selena celebrated her fifth Golden Globe nomination. For the special event, Gomez chose a custom black velvet gown featuring pink feathers and organza and silk chiffon flowers draped over her shoulders. She stayed with her favourite black-and-white colour theme for the night. Benny Blanco matched her style in a black suit as the couple posed for photographers together.