Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi for her sister's big day

Actor Parineeti Chopra just got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. And, global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi to be with her sister on her special day.

On Saturday morning, Priyanka made a hush-hush exit from the Delhi airport. Several shutterbugs, who were stationed outside the airport, caught glimpses of Priyanka.

Dressed in a brown-coloured oversized hoodie, Priyanka looked uber cool in her airport look. She teamed up her comfortable outfit with a black coloured cap.