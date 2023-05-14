Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi for her sister's big day

Actor Parineeti Chopra just got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. And, global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi to be with her sister on her special day.
On Saturday morning, Priyanka made a hush-hush exit from the Delhi airport. Several shutterbugs, who were stationed outside the airport, caught glimpses of Priyanka.
Dressed in a brown-coloured oversized hoodie, Priyanka looked uber cool in her airport look. She teamed up her comfortable outfit with a black coloured cap.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...