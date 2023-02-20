Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, February 20
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas.
She attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat.
Nick shared several pictures with Priyanka and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it: "Vegas with you".
Posting his pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "You are the wings I need to fly away." Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January last year.
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Love Again' and the series 'Citadel'. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...