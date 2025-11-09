Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially confirmed her casting in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled Globetrotter, which also features South star Mahesh Babu.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a screenshot of the Deadline report about her association with the project. However, details surrounding Priyanka's character remain unclear.

As per the report, the makers are currently in talks over the distribution of the film in the US.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has once again stirred magic with her vocals, bringing a desi-flavoured reinvention of Wham!'s all-time classic Last Christmas for Gurinder Chadha's upcoming film Christmas Karma.

Speaking on the same, Priyanka Chopra hailed Gurinder Chadha as "one of the very few stalwarts in entertainment who have championed stories of the Indian diaspora globally and consistently with absolute authenticity and heart."

"She is a dear friend, and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences," the actor added.

'Christmas Karma' director Chadha said, "I am the biggest George Michael fan, and frankly, who isn't, so I am very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own unique twist on his classic Christmas song. When I called my mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas to sing our fun Hindi version, she kindly stepped in to support me and the film with her beautiful take on Last Christmas."

The film is set to be released in India on December 12.