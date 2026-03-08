Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt & Neeru Bajwa… this Women’s Day, we celebrate the actresses reshaping narratives on and off screen

On International Women’s Day, the spotlight turns to women who are redefining success and representation in cinema. Across industries, a new generation of actresses is challenging stereotypes, taking creative risks, and balancing demanding careers with evolving personal lives. Their journeys reflect ambition, resilience, and courage, inspiring audiences while reshaping narratives about women both on and off screen. Advertisement Desi girl’s global run Advertisement Among the most prominent examples is global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose career spans continents and industries. One of the first Indian actors to successfully transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka’s journey demonstrates determination and a willingness to break barriers. She entered films after winning Miss World 2000, making her screen debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan before appearing in Bollywood films such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Andaaz. Priyanka’s performance in Fashion marked a turning point, earning her the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying a model navigating the darker side of the fashion industry. She continued to push boundaries with roles in Barfi!, where she played a young autistic woman with sensitivity. She portrayed Olympic boxing champion Mary Kom in the biographical drama Mary Kom. These performances demonstrated that female-led stories could achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success. Advertisement Her bold move to Hollywood came at a time when South-Asian actors rarely received leading roles. Priyanka’s breakthrough came with the American television series Quantico, where she played FBI agent Alex Parrish. She later appeared in international films including Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and The Bluff, establishing herself as a global star. Beyond her career, Priyanka has broken stereotypes in her personal life as well. In 2018, she married American singer and actor Nick Jonas, ten years her junior, in a widely celebrated cross-cultural wedding blending Indian and Western traditions. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Balancing family life and a global career, Priyanka shines as a trailblazing woman rewriting the rules of success. Advertisement

Queen of Pollywood

Neeru Bajwa stands as one of the most influential figures in Punjabi cinema. Born in Canada to a Punjabi family, Neeru began her career in television and Hindi films, making her Bollywood debut with Main Solah Baras Ki (1998). Although she appeared in several Hindi films early on, she eventually shifted focus to Punjabi cinema, where she found creative freedom and a devoted audience. Her breakthrough came with the blockbuster Jatt & Juliet (2012). Neeru’s portrayal of strong, witty female characters established her as a leading figure in the industry. She expanded her filmography with hits like Mel Karade Rabba, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Shadaa, Jindua, and Kali Jotta, showing that Punjabi cinema could address complex social issues beyond comedy. Beyond acting, Neeru has ventured into production with Channo Kamli Yaar Di and direction with Sargi, further expanding her creative influence.

Off-screen, she balances a demanding career with family life, married to Canadian businessman Harry Jawandha and mother of three daughters. Her continued success with films like Phaphey Kuttniyan and Madhaniyan, along with appearances in Bollywood projects such as Son of Sardaar 2 and Tehran, reinforces her reputation as a resilient and influential figure.

Widely regarded as the Queen of Pollywood, Neeru has not only achieved box-office success but has also reshaped how women are represented in Punjabi films.