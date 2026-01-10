Priyanka Chopra Jonas among presenters at Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be among the presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, set to be held this weekend in the United States, the organisers have announced.

The star-studded ceremony, set to be held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will celebrate the year’s standout achievements in film, television and for the first time, podcasts. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host.

Priyanka is part of the lineup that includes Ana de Armas, George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Other presenters confirmed for the ceremony include Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried, Chris Pine and Kevin Hart.