Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces 'Ventilator 2', film set for 2027 release

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces 'Ventilator 2', film set for 2027 release

Rajesh Mapuskar to return as writer-director of Marathi film sequel

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:39 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Priyanka Chopra Jonas. AP/PTI file
Advertisement

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday announced "Ventilator 2", a sequel to her 2016 Marathi film "Ventilator", with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar set to return as writer and director.

The film will be produced under Chopra Jonas' banner Purple Pebble Pictures, which backed the original film.

The sequel, also produced by Dr Madhu Chopra and Mapuskar under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures, is scheduled for release in 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chopra Jonas said the original film was among the important stories she wanted to tell when she established her production banner a decade ago.

Advertisement

"10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we're coming back to it, with so much more…” she wrote.

Directed by Mapuskar, the original "Ventilator" revolved around the Kamerkar family, whose members gather at a hospital after an elderly relative is placed on a ventilator just before Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film blended humour and emotion while exploring family relationships, generational differences, unresolved tensions and reconciliation.

Advertisement

The Marathi film featured an ensemble cast and won three National Film Awards, including Best Director for Mapuskar, Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Apart from "Ventilator", the production banner's filmography includes "Pahuna: The Little Visitors", "Firebrand", "Paani", "The Sky Is Pink", "The White Tiger", "To Kill a Tiger" and "Anuja".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts