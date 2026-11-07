Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces 'Ventilator 2', film set for 2027 release

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday announced "Ventilator 2", a sequel to her 2016 Marathi film "Ventilator", with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar set to return as writer and director.

The film will be produced under Chopra Jonas' banner Purple Pebble Pictures, which backed the original film.

The sequel, also produced by Dr Madhu Chopra and Mapuskar under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures, is scheduled for release in 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chopra Jonas said the original film was among the important stories she wanted to tell when she established her production banner a decade ago.

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"10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we're coming back to it, with so much more…” she wrote.

Directed by Mapuskar, the original "Ventilator" revolved around the Kamerkar family, whose members gather at a hospital after an elderly relative is placed on a ventilator just before Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film blended humour and emotion while exploring family relationships, generational differences, unresolved tensions and reconciliation.

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The Marathi film featured an ensemble cast and won three National Film Awards, including Best Director for Mapuskar, Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Apart from "Ventilator", the production banner's filmography includes "Pahuna: The Little Visitors", "Firebrand", "Paani", "The Sky Is Pink", "The White Tiger", "To Kill a Tiger" and "Anuja".