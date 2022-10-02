Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses women's rights with US Vice President Kamala Harris

PTI

Washington, October 2

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she has raised the issue of women’s rights, including their right to vote, in her recent conversation with US vice president Kamala Harris.

The actor on Friday interacted with Harris when she took part in the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum conference.

Chopra Jonas posted several photos and videos from the conference on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note, detailing her discussions with Harris.

"Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We've been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the sacrifices and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs.

"This was a key takeaway from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women's Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night," the 40-year-old actor wrote.

Over the past two years, Chopra Jonas said humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges.

"We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that... to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of," she added.

The actor said she is ineligible to vote in the US but her husband Nick Jonas does vote in American elections and so will her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

"While I don't vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan," Chopra Jonas said.

Earlier during her address, she said women in India have been able to hold the highest elected offices but that is not the case in the US.

"From our first-twice elected Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1966 to our current president Droupadi Murmu... It is so baffling to me, that in this country (US), the great land of so much opportunity and so much revolution, we have not seen that final glass ceiling shattered," Chopra Jonas said.

Harris is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in Keanu Reeves-led "The Matrix Resurrections". She will next star in The Russo Brothers' series "Citadel" and "It's All Coming Back To Me", opposite Sam Heughan.