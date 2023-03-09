Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with Preity Zinta in LA

Mumbai, March 9
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough and friends in Los Angeles.
Preity took to Instagram, where she shared photos and videos of herself along with husband Gene, and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka and Nick's home in Los Angeles.
She shared a video featuring her, Gene, Priyanka and Nick along with some more friends drenched in colours.
View this post on Instagram
She wrote in her caption, "Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food." Priyanka too shared a wish for fans a happy Holi, and dropped a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from last year's Holi celebration.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. The two welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate last year in January.
Priyanka will be next seen in the Prime Video series 'Citadel'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba
Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nanay and she called him K...