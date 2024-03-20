Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram temple with daughter Malti

Ayodhya, March 20
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ram temple here. The couple was accompanied by their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.
Priyanka, who was dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick, wearing a kurta set, were photographed at the temple after they paid obeisance at the shrine. The actor was seen carrying Malti, who was dressed in a peach outfit, in her arms during the visit.
The duo posed for pictures with temple priests and their security personnel.
Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick were seen exiting the Ayodhya airport with their daughter, accompanied by security detail.
It is their first visit to the Ram temple after its grand consecration ceremony in January. The ceremony was attended by a host of cinema personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty.
Priyanka on Tuesday attended the ‘Prime Video Presents’ event in Mumbai where she showcased her upcoming production venture “Women of My Billion”, a documentary.
