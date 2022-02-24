Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology video where O'Donnell refers to Priyanka as 'someone Chopra' and 'the Chopra wife'

PTI

Mumbai, February 24

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday reacted to Rosie O'Donnell's recent video, in which the American comedian had apologised for mistaking her identity, saying that everyone needs to be respected for their individuality.

On Monday, O'Donnell posted a video on Instagram and talked about her awkward encounter with Chopra during which she assumed that the actor was the daughter of Indian-born American author Deepak Chopra.

Chopra reacted to O'Donnell's public apology by posting a note on her Instagram Stories.

Without taking O'Donnell's name, the actor said it would have been better if the comedian had only Googled her name.

"Hi everyone. Some thoughts… I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote.

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing,” she said.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories.

In the video, O'Donnell had referred to Chopra as 'someone Chopra' and later as 'the Chopra wife' while apologising to her.

Here's the video:

The comedian had posted another video in which she took Priyanka's name correctly and apologised again. She had captioned the post, "Priyanka is her name #sorry"

The second video by the comedian:

Ending her note, Chopra said, "Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith."

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’ as well as Amazon thriller series ‘Citadel’, produced by Russo Brothers.

She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

