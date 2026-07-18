Priyanka Chopra’s first look from ‘Varanasi’ unveiled on birthday

Global star Priyanka Chopra received a striking birthday surprise this July 18 -- the unveiling of her first look from Director SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project, “Varanasi.” The images, released to mark the actress’s birthday, introduce fans to her character Mandakini, portrayed as a bold, adventurous woman whose journey blends toughness with deep emotional layers.

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In the poster, Chopra appears in two bold looks. In one, she has wild, wind-blown hair and wears a sheer-black corset top, set against a fiery orange background. In the other, she’s mid-action in a flowing yellow outfit, gun raised, against a cloudy sky. Together, the images show her character as both fierce and intense.

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This project holds special significance for Chopra, marking her return to Indian cinema screens for the first time since 2019’s “The Sky Is Pink.”

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Sharing the spotlight with her is Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who plays the central role of Rudhra, while also stepping into a mythological portrayal of Lord Rama during an extended battle sequence, inspired by the Ramayana. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran rounds out the principal cast as Kumbha, the film’s formidable villain, with Mandakini reportedly positioned at the emotional crossroads between the two men.

Rajamouli’s follow-up to his internationally-celebrated “RRR” promises a sweeping narrative unfolding across millennia and continents, taking audiences from icy Antarctic landscapes to the plains of Africa, before arriving at the sacred city that gives the film its title.

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Composer MM Keeravani, known for the Oscar-winning track “Naatu Naatu,” is once again collaborating with the director on the score.

Chopra has spoken sparingly about her role but recently hinted at an intense production experience involving elaborate stunt work, including a high-energy dance sequence alongside Mahesh Babu that she reportedly requested herself. She has described the shoot as demanding yet thrilling, having spent more than a year on the production so far.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.