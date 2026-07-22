Dr Madhu Chopra, mother of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, shared her weekend haircare ritual on Instagram, revealing how she keeps her hair soft even after using mehendi, which typically leaves strands feeling dry.

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In the video, her hair is coated in mehendi paste that has been left to dry for about an hour. She then with some help applies a blend of Adiwasi oil mixed with castor oil and rosemary oil directly over the dried henna. Dr Chopra explained that this oil combination stops the mehendi from drying out her hair further, working into the shaft and roots to keep it soft and nourished once washed off.

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She said she plans to leave the oil on for another thirty minutes before rinsing, allowing it to fully moisturise her hair without affecting her scalp.

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For Dr Chopra, this mehendi hack isn't a standalone fix but part of a larger routine she has refined over time. The 73-year-old, who has spent more than 40 years working in healthcare, treats it as one piece of a broader weekly system rather than a one-off trick.

In the latest video, Dr Chopra signs off with her hair still wrapped up in the mehendi and oil mix, promising to follow up once it's washed out to show the results.