  • Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra's touching support for cousin Mannara in 'Bigg Boss 17'

Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback photo and wishes luck to the reality show participant

Priyanka Chopra with cousin Mannara in a throwback photo. Instagram/priyankachopra



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 20

In a heartwarming gesture, Priyanka Chopra, the international sensation, extended her best wishes to her cousin, Mannara Chopra, who is currently a participant in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17. On Friday, Priyanka took a trip down memory lane, sharing a precious throwback photograph on her Instagram Stories. This delightful image harks back to the time when Priyanka was crowned Miss World and features young Mannara hugging her.

Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message from Priyanka: "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra…Good luck, little one," with a loving red heart emoji.

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, began on October 15. Mannara Chopra, known for her role in the movie "Zid," was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house and is categorized under "Dil."

She has been captivating the audience with her candid and straightforward demeanor. In one of the promos, Mannara was seen shedding tears after fellow housemates nominated her for eviction.

Here's a glimpse from that episode:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What has particularly caught the attention of fans is the remarkable bond between Mannara Chopra and comedian Munawar Faruqui. Their camaraderie has led many to predict that they may secure spots in the show's top 5.

As of now, Mannara Chopra finds herself nominated alongside Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole, adding to the intrigue of the reality show.

Other participants in the show include, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Isha Malviya.

