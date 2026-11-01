Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie brought together Halloween spookiness

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Malti Marie looked like a little princess in a flowing white ghost-themed dress, topped with a tiara and paired with miniature sneakers.

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While Halloween brought out the family's playful side, Priyanka and Nick have also been embracing the festive spirit of Diwali in Los Angeles recently. Ahead of Diwali, the couple hosted a grand festive gathering for their Hollywood friends, offering them a glimpse into Indian traditions and celebrations. Several pictures and videos from the party surfaced on social media, with celebrities including YouTuber Lilly Singh and model Winnie Harlow among the attendees.

Priyanka looked elegant in a maroon off-shoulder Indo-Western gown, which she paired with statement earrings and a neatly styled bun adorned with a gajra. Nick complemented her in a traditional kurta-pyjama teamed with an ethnic jacket.

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The couple's celebrations reflect their festive mix of cultures, with the playful '#diwaloween' theme bringing Halloween and Diwali into the same frame.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also preparing for her next big outing on the Indian big screen. The actor will feature in SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027, the ambitious project is described as a story spanning multiple timelines and continents. Priyanka will be seen playing a character named Mandakini. With Varanasi, the actor is set to return to Indian cinema in a major project. — ANI