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Home / Entertainment / Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie brought together Halloween spookiness

Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie brought together Halloween spookiness

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ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie brought festive cheer for their playful Diwaloween celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of their adorable family moment.Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture of the trio dressed in their Halloween avatars. The actor had a rather amusing description for their unconventional costume combination, writing, “Quite an unlikely alliance… A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here.” And the costumes certainly lived up to the caption! Nick Jonas channelled a cowboy in a fringed suede jacket, a cowboy hat and dark jeans. Priyanka, meanwhile, went all out with her King Kylie-inspired look, complete with vibrant pink hair, layered chains and oversized sunglasses. But the family's tiniest member arguably had the most adorable transformation.
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Malti Marie looked like a little princess in a flowing white ghost-themed dress, topped with a tiara and paired with miniature sneakers.

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While Halloween brought out the family's playful side, Priyanka and Nick have also been embracing the festive spirit of Diwali in Los Angeles recently. Ahead of Diwali, the couple hosted a grand festive gathering for their Hollywood friends, offering them a glimpse into Indian traditions and celebrations. Several pictures and videos from the party surfaced on social media, with celebrities including YouTuber Lilly Singh and model Winnie Harlow among the attendees.

Priyanka looked elegant in a maroon off-shoulder Indo-Western gown, which she paired with statement earrings and a neatly styled bun adorned with a gajra. Nick complemented her in a traditional kurta-pyjama teamed with an ethnic jacket.

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The couple's celebrations reflect their festive mix of cultures, with the playful '#diwaloween' theme bringing Halloween and Diwali into the same frame.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also preparing for her next big outing on the Indian big screen. The actor will feature in SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027, the ambitious project is described as a story spanning multiple timelines and continents. Priyanka will be seen playing a character named Mandakini. With Varanasi, the actor is set to return to Indian cinema in a major project. — ANI

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