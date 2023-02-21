Priyanka Shuklaa on quitting her corporate job to fulfill her father’s dream

Not all actors start their career with acting. One such actress who came into this field after quitting her corporate job is Priyanka Shuklaa. Currently, the actress is seen playing the role of Disha in the Dangal TV show Mann Sundar. She has also done a Tamil movie Thagadu, Telugu movie Pedavi Datani Matokatundhi and a Kannada TV show Hara Hara Mahadeva. Priyanka also played a key role in the Hindi movie, Bhanwarey, and a web show, Chhoriyan.
Recalling the times when she used to do a nine-to-five job, Shuklaa says, “I worked in an MNC as a software engineer in Bengaluru. But I quit the job to be an actor. I wanted to live the dream that my father saw for himself. Actually, my father wanted to become an actor but, due to his health conditions, he couldn’t. So, I thought of completing my father’s dream. Today, when I look back, I feel that quitting my job was the best decision.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...