Priyanka Shuklaa on quitting her corporate job to fulfill her father’s dream

Not all actors start their career with acting. One such actress who came into this field after quitting her corporate job is Priyanka Shuklaa. Currently, the actress is seen playing the role of Disha in the Dangal TV show Mann Sundar. She has also done a Tamil movie Thagadu, Telugu movie Pedavi Datani Matokatundhi and a Kannada TV show Hara Hara Mahadeva. Priyanka also played a key role in the Hindi movie, Bhanwarey, and a web show, Chhoriyan.

Recalling the times when she used to do a nine-to-five job, Shuklaa says, “I worked in an MNC as a software engineer in Bengaluru. But I quit the job to be an actor. I wanted to live the dream that my father saw for himself. Actually, my father wanted to become an actor but, due to his health conditions, he couldn’t. So, I thought of completing my father’s dream. Today, when I look back, I feel that quitting my job was the best decision.”