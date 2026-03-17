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Home / Entertainment / Priyanka stuns in Dior gown at Oscars

Priyanka stuns in Dior gown at Oscars

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PTI
Updated At : 06:08 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish return to the Academy Awards stage, presenting an award at the 98th Oscars ceremony.

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The 43-year-old actress was accompanied by Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

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Chopra Jonas, dressed in a white feathered Dior gown, speaking about international features said, “Visceral and engrossing, they remind us that international is never truly far away because every story sends a ripple far beyond where it begins.”

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The duo then read out the nominees for the category — Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, Spain’s Sirat, It Was Just An Accident from Iranian filmmaker but nominated by France, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama narrating efforts to rescue a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

Chopra Jonas turned the evening into a glamorous outing with husband, musician Nick Jonas, who came to the award function wearing a black velvet tuxedo with a bowtie.

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Ahead of the ceremony, she gave her fans a peek at the behind-the-scenes preparations on Instagram Stories, joking about “multitasking chaos” as she got her hair and nails done simultaneously.

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