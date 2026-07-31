DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Cauvery water issue: Protest halts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' screening at Karnataka theatre

Cauvery water issue: Protest halts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' screening at Karnataka theatre

As part of the demonstration, members of Vijaya Sena, under the leadership of state president Deepak, also tore down posters

article_Author
ANI
Mandya (Karnataka), Updated At : 03:41 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Credit: ANI
Advertisement

A screening of actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' was disrupted at Gurushree Theatre in Mandya after members of the Vijaya Sena organisation staged a protest over the Cauvery water issue.

Advertisement

The protesters laid siege to Gurushree Theatre while the film was being screened and demonstrated outside the premises. Led by state president Deepak, the group raised slogans and expressed their opposition before holding talks with the theatre management.

Advertisement

During the protest, the organisation demanded that the screening of 'Jana Nayagan' be stopped immediately and submitted a memorandum urging the management to halt the shows.

Advertisement

Following discussions with the protesters, the theatre management assured them that the screening of the film would be cancelled.

As part of the demonstration, members of Vijaya Sena, under the leadership of state president Deepak, also tore down posters of 'Jana Nayagan'.

Advertisement

The protesters expressed anger over water being released to Tamil Nadu following the CWRC order, which several organisations in Karnataka are opposing.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film was released in theatres on July 23 after several months of delay.

The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but was delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held back its certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

'Jana Nayagan' is a political action drama and has been widely reported as Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Vijay has delivered several successful films, including Leo, Bigil, Ghilli and Pokkiri.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts