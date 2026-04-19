Public attention is flattering: Aanchal Khurana

Aanchal Khurana, currently winning hearts as Richa in the show Tu Juliet Jatt Di, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is not just earning praise for her on-screen presence but also for her thoughtful approach to navigating fame and personal growth. In an exclusive conversation, she shared insights into handling public attention, staying motivated, and maintaining emotional balance.

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Aanchal said, “I think the key is to remind yourself why you started. Public attention is flattering, but it can also be overwhelming. I try to focus on my craft rather than the noise around me.”

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On staying motivated during difficult phases, she reflected, “There are always ups and downs in this industry. What keeps me going is my passion for acting and the belief that every setback is temporary.”

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Maintaining a personal life amid hectic schedules is another challenge. “I consciously make time for myself and my loved ones. Even simple things like spending a quiet evening at home help me disconnect from work.”

Addressing criticism, both from critics and social media, Aanchal said, “I believe in taking constructive feedback seriously, but I do not let negativity affect me. You have to develop a thick skin in this field.” Daily routines play a role in boosting her confidence. “I do practice affirmations. Starting the day with positive thoughts makes a big difference.”