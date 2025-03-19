Pulkit Samrat wraps up Punjab shoot for Glory

Pulkit Samrat, who just wrapped up his shooting in Punjab for his upcoming film Glory, shared a sneak peek into his time on the sets. From intense training to enjoying local Punjabi food, the actor gave fans a look at both his hard work and fun moments behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, the Fukrey actor took to Instagram to drop a compilation of pictures and videos. The first few images and videos showed the actor doing a rigorous training regimen, showcasing his dedication to getting into peak physical condition for the role. Other pictures captured him enjoying traditional Punjabi food at a roadside dhaba. He also shared a picture of himself posing outside his vanity van and another one with his co-stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky.

Last week, Pulkit announced that the Punjab schedule of Glory had wrapped up. Sharing his experience, he wrote a caption that read, "That's a glorious schedule wrap on #Glory!! Memories made, jokes shared, and one incredible team that made it all happen!! #Punjab, you've been kind. I'll miss my mornings here."

Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films described the project as a deeply personal story, as per a press note. They said, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it's a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience."