Punjabi actress Charmee Zaveri marries Dubai-based businessman Rahul Gangwani, looks beautiful in red lehenga

Chandigarh, March 11
Dubai-based Punjabi actress Charmee Zaveri tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and businessman Rahul Gangwani last week.
On the occasion of her wedding, Charmi was seen in authentic red lehenga paired with gold jewellery. Rahul wore a golden coloured sherwani to compliment the bride. The wedding was a royal saga entailed with rituals and vows to be fulfilled for a lifetime to come.
Look at the bride all decked up:
View this post on Instagram
Charmee Zaveri, who has appeared in many hit Punjabi songs like 'Aankhe Meri', 'Zee-Wagon', 'Hasan Cha Jaan' and 'Gal Maan', had a big fat Punjabi wedding with haldi, perception and wedding functions.
Here's a glimpse from their reception:
View this post on Instagram
Charmee and Rahul tied the knot at Dubai's luxury hotel 'Fairmont Ajman'. Many videos related to their marriage have surfaced online.
From dancing in the wedding procession of the groom Rahul to Charmee's beautiful bridal entry, from wearing a garland to kissing in front of everyone on stage, this was a colourful affair.
Celebs such as Guru Randhawa, Jasbir Jassi, Sachet-Parampara and Navraj Hans performed at their wedding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
AAP’s victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday
Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26
Other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have bee...
Pilot killed as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
Injured co-pilot rushed to a medical facility, critical