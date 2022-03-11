Punjabi actress Charmee Zaveri marries Dubai-based businessman Rahul Gangwani, looks beautiful in red lehenga

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Dubai-based Punjabi actress Charmee Zaveri tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and businessman Rahul Gangwani last week.

On the occasion of her wedding, Charmi was seen in authentic red lehenga paired with gold jewellery. Rahul wore a golden coloured sherwani to compliment the bride. The wedding was a royal saga entailed with rituals and vows to be fulfilled for a lifetime to come.

Look at the bride all decked up:

Charmee Zaveri, who has appeared in many hit Punjabi songs like 'Aankhe Meri', 'Zee-Wagon', 'Hasan Cha Jaan' and 'Gal Maan', had a big fat Punjabi wedding with haldi, perception and wedding functions.

Here's a glimpse from their reception:

Charmee and Rahul tied the knot at Dubai's luxury hotel 'Fairmont Ajman'. Many videos related to their marriage have surfaced online.

From dancing in the wedding procession of the groom Rahul to Charmee's beautiful bridal entry, from wearing a garland to kissing in front of everyone on stage, this was a colourful affair.

Celebs such as Guru Randhawa, Jasbir Jassi, Sachet-Parampara and Navraj Hans performed at their wedding.